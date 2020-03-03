Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $468.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

