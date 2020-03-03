China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CSUAY stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.86.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

