China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CSUAY stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.86.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
Read More: What is a capital gain?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.