CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS CHBAY opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $31.02.
CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Company Profile
