Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,932 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431,206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,737 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Shares of CX stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.36. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

