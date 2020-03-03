CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Up 5%

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.98 and last traded at $119.98, 2,087,460 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,191,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

