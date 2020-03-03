Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

