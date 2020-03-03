Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAS. Desjardins cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.10.

Shares of CAS opened at C$11.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.80. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

