CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $21.79, 1,424,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 794,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $989.28 million, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,516 shares of company stock worth $736,422. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,839,000 after buying an additional 514,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after buying an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,376,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,693,000 after buying an additional 75,426 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

