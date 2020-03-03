Capital One National Association Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital One National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

