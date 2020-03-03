Capital One National Association Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Capital One National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital One National Association owned about 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

