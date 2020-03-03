Capital One National Association Invests $28.78 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 951,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,778,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of Capital One National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital One National Association owned 1.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 431,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 136.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 229,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

