Capital One National Association Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40.

