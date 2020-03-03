Capital One National Association Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Capital One National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.