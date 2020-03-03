Camden National Bank Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific stock opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

