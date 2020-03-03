Camden National Bank Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

