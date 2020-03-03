Camden National Bank Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 910.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 70,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 63,826 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

NYSE:LMT opened at $381.35 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.83 and a 200-day moving average of $395.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

