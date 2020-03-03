Camden National Bank Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Camden National Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $798,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,517,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,915,000 after acquiring an additional 410,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

