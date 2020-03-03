Camden National Bank Takes $226,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,641,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 64,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $537,500.00.

Shares of KMF opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

