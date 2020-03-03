Camden National Bank Sells 3,918 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned about 0.08% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth $216,000.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.