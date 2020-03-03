Camden National Bank Sells 210 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

TROW stock opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $95.07 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.