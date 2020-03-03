Camden National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 724.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.