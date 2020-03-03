Camden National Bank Purchases New Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $148.15 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

