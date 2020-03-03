Camden National Bank Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,389.11 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,461.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,421,912 shares of company stock worth $346,794,431. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

