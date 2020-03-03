Camden National Bank Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,713,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,549,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,690,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 303,460 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

