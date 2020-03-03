Camden National Bank Purchases 3,007 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

