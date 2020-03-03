Camden National Bank Purchases 1,647 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

BAC stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.