Camden National Bank Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

