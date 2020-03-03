Camden National Bank Makes New $241,000 Investment in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

