Camden National Bank Invests $275,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

