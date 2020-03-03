Camden National Bank Invests $253,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Camden National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

