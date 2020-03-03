Camden National Bank Invests $222,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,468,496 shares of company stock valued at $38,249,813. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

