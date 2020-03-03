Camden National Bank Has $373,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 69.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

