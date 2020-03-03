Camden National Bank Has $295,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,710,000 after purchasing an additional 256,546 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.