Camden National Bank Has $293,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,331,000 after acquiring an additional 136,029 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 65,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.48 and its 200-day moving average is $159.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.43 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.