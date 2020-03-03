Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,012.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,264. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $24,987,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

