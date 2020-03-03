Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brooks Automation worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 475.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

