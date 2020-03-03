Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.42 and a beta of 0.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

