Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of BAM opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

