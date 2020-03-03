Brokers Offer Predictions for Denison Mines Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DML. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.58 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

