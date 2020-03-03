Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.04.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $124.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

