Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

BCAUY opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

