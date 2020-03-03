Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.32. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

