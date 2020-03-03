Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,016 shares of company stock worth $1,897,281. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.