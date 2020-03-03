Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

