Bonterra Energy (BNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Bonterra Energy to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.
TSE BNE opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.11 and a 52-week high of C$8.10.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
