Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.90, 1,079,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 744,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $559.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

