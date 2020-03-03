Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $289.27 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $269.60 and a one year high of $444.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

