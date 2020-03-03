Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Insider Anja Balfour Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) insider Anja Balfour bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960 ($6,524.60).

BGSC opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.07. Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 13.95 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.07 million and a PE ratio of 14.19.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.