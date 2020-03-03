Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BE. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE:BE opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.99. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 760,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,218. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.