Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BLKB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

